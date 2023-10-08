iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 287.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

