Jmac Enterprises LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

