KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 536 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in NVIDIA by 55.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 16,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 68,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 32.0% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.95.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $457.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.