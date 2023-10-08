Legacy Advisors LLC Has $7.01 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 64,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.66. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

