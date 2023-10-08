Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 153,833 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 933,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 86,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 147,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KRC opened at $29.25 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.85%.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

View Our Latest Report on Kilroy Realty

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $136,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.