Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 8,000 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ROIC opened at $11.57 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 162.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

