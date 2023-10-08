Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

