Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $123.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $345.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $238.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

