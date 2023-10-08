Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after purchasing an additional 731,301 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,221,000 after purchasing an additional 772,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,593,000 after purchasing an additional 98,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $67.46 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.