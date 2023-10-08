Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,200 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENV. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,777,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Envestnet by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 395,213 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,113,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,338,000 after purchasing an additional 196,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Envestnet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,189,000 after purchasing an additional 127,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Envestnet

About Envestnet

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.