Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

