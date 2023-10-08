Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $140.34 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day moving average of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.35 million. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,448 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

