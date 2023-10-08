LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $239.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

