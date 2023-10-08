Melissa B. Epperly Sells 5,482 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $31.46.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.