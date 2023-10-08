Melissa B. Epperly Sells 5,482 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,321,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 113.1% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,803 shares during the period.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.