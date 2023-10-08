MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 2.12. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

