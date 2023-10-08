Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $327.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Partners cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

