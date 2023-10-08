Morgan Stanley Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $836.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $888.00 to $836.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.92.

BLK opened at $648.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 35.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

