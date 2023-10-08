Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires Shares of 52,671 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.65 and its 200 day moving average is $122.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,144,443 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

