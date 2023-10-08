Nvest Financial LLC Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nvest Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $457.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.07 and its 200 day moving average is $385.94. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.