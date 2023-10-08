OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in OSI Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in OSI Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in OSI Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $336.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 19,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $2,591,788.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,663,821.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 19,129 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $2,591,788.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,663,821.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 3,203 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $377,377.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,565.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,763. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

