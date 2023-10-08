Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,380 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 316,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,251,216.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,191 shares of company stock worth $13,335,279 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.30, a PEG ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

