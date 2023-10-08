Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 903.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLPC opened at $162.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.51. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $184.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.81 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 19.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

