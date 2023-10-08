Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $457.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.07 and a 200-day moving average of $385.94.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.95.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

