Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.66.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.86.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

