Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

