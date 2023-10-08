Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.66. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

