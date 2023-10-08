Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 628 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Microsoft comprises about 0.2% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35.1% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.9% during the second quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 9,569 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $327.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.71. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.