Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $457.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.94. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

