StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WEX (NYSE:WEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.92.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $184.01 on Thursday. WEX has a 12 month low of $129.47 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.91 and a 200-day moving average of $184.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,464 shares of company stock worth $9,197,026 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 41.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

