SVB Leerink Downgrades POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) to Market Perform

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $12.39 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after buying an additional 1,947,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 1,774,040 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after buying an additional 1,386,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $10,223,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth $11,381,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

