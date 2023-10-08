Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $61,172,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,927 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.59. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

