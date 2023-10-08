Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.30 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.