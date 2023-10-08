Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.32 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 101.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,075,000 after buying an additional 164,478 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $50,012,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 122.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,788,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

TYL stock opened at $388.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.68. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.32 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

