Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

