Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,631 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of CALM opened at $46.00 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

