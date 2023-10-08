Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 299,771 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 299,771 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.