Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,860,654. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.87.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.1 %

TER opened at $100.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

