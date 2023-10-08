The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Position Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.43% of The Hackett Group worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $23.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $646.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

