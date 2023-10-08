The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kroger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,248,000 after acquiring an additional 159,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE KR opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.