Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of Titan International worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 800.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.00 million. Titan International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 31.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Activity at Titan International

In related news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $229,840.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,413.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $384,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $229,840.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,413.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,650 shares of company stock valued at $634,536. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

