Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Shares Up 1.8%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57. 2,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

