Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

NYSE:VTR opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 947.42%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

