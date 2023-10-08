W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 549.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

