Wendell David Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.0% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 186.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 214,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 231,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after buying an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $139.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

