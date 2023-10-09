2,807 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.23.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVA shares. UBS Group raised shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

