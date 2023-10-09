412,547 Shares in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 412,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 2.26% of Genenta Science at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA opened at $5.00 on Monday. Genenta Science S.p.A. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

