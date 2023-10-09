50,949 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $68.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.