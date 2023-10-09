Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.80.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $313.46 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.04.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

