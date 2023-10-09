Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 5,845 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 158.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 353,959 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at $39,525,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 3,012,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,006.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $29.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

