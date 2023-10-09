Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.